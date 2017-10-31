Man Dressed Forrest Gump Is Running Around Town, Taking Pics With People [VIDEO]

By Doug Lazy
A Tom Hanks Army uniform from Forrest Gump is displayed during a press preview on November 19, 2015 in New York, as Bonhams And Turner Classic Movies (TCM) Present "Treasures from the Dream Factory" auction to take place November 23 in New York . AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Halloween started early in one Southern California city, where a man dressed as Forrest Gump has been running around neighborhoods and stopping to take pictures with residents.

Video and a photo from police show the man sporting a mangy fake beard, red shorts and a red “Bubba Gump” hat during his jogs around the city of Riverside. It’s the same outfit worn by Tom Hanks in the 1994 Oscar-winning film “Forrest Gump.” Hanks’ character spends part of the movie running across the country.

The man identified himself to KABC-TV only as Forrest Gump. He added that “it doesn’t really matter” who he is. He says his runs are “just something that took off and made the community happy, made people smile.”

