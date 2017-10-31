Sia Releases ‘Santa’s Coming For Us’ [LISTEN]

Sia released the first single off her upcoming Christmas album, Everyday is Christmas. “Santa’s Coming For Us” is a perfect cheery song to have playing during a holiday party.

Spin also provided the tracklist:

01. Santa’s Coming For Us

02. Candy Cane Lane

03. Snowman

04. Snowflake

05. Ho Ho Ho

06. Puppies Are Forever

07. Sunshine

08. Underneath The Mistletoe

09. Everyday is Christmas

10. Underneath The Christmas Lights

The song “Puppies Are Forever” sounds very promising.

Listen to “Santa’s Coming For Us” below.