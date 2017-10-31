Sia Releases ‘Santa’s Coming For Us’ [LISTEN]

Sia released the first single off her upcoming Christmas album, Everyday is Christmas. “Santa’s Coming For Us” is a perfect cheery song to have playing during a holiday party.

Spin also provided the tracklist:

01. Santa’s Coming For Us
02. Candy Cane Lane
03. Snowman
04. Snowflake
05. Ho Ho Ho
06. Puppies Are Forever
07. Sunshine
08. Underneath The Mistletoe
09. Everyday is Christmas
10. Underneath The Christmas Lights

The song “Puppies Are Forever” sounds very promising.

Listen to “Santa’s Coming For Us” below.

