‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Accidentally Drank Out Of A Toilet

While in France, Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike in Stranger Things, took a drink from a strange-looking water fountain and asked Twitter about it.

Yo France just drank from your water fountain. Why is it in a toilet, and why does is taste weird? #thewondersofeurope — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) October 30, 2017

After getting many responses from his followers that what he drank out of was a bidet, he immediately went to look it up online to discover…

Simply put, bidets are used to clean your junk after using a toilet.

While not widely used in the States, bidets are very common in Europe and Asia and are believed to be more sanitary post-toilet visit if used properly. Refinery29 also linked to an article by Scientific American, which states the environmental benefits of using bidets as it heavily cuts down on or completely removes the need for toilet paper.

Twitter fans could not get enough of this hilarious blunder.