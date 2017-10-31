‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Accidentally Drank Out Of A Toilet

By Darik
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

While in France, Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike in Stranger Things, took a drink from a strange-looking water fountain and asked Twitter about it.

After getting many responses from his followers that what he drank out of was a bidet, he immediately went to look it up online to discover…

Simply put, bidets are used to clean your junk after using a toilet.

While not widely used in the States, bidets are very common in Europe and Asia and are believed to be more sanitary post-toilet visit if used properly. Refinery29 also linked to an article by Scientific American, which states the environmental benefits of using bidets as it heavily cuts down on or completely removes the need for toilet paper.

Twitter fans could not get enough of this hilarious blunder.

