The Most Popular Halloween Costume By State

The most popular Halloween costume here in California isn’t the popular pick in, say, Wyoming, and those are different still from Florida. Trends aren’t nation-wide. Curious what the most popular costume for this year is? Well, here in California, it’s the unicorn. That’s the same in Vermont, as well as Montana. So if you’re attending a party in either 3 of those places tonight, find another costume if you want to stand-out.

Baywatch was the popular choice in Florida, to nobody’s surprise (filming/story location). Georgia, New York, and Massachusetts have a thing for Stormtroopers from “Star Wars.” They’re dressing like pumpkins in Nebraska, Missouri, and Minnesota. Darth Vader will be seen all over Utah. Oregon, Tennessee, Connecticut, and Nevada like Catwoman. Wonder Woman is the popular choice in North Dakota. Pennywise (Mark S. Allen) is the go-to costume in Alaska. Check out the full list here to see all the other states.