The Most Popular Halloween Costume By State

Filed Under: Baywatch, Catwoman, costume ideas, Halloween costume, least popular costume, Moana, most popular costume, pennywise, storm trooper, unicorn, what to wear halloween
(Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

The most popular Halloween costume here in California isn’t the popular pick in, say, Wyoming, and those are different still from Florida. Trends aren’t nation-wide. Curious what the most popular costume for this year is? Well, here in California, it’s the unicorn. That’s the same in Vermont, as well as Montana. So if you’re attending a party in either 3 of those places tonight, find another costume if you want to stand-out.

Baywatch was the popular choice in Florida, to nobody’s surprise (filming/story location). Georgia, New York, and Massachusetts have a thing for Stormtroopers from “Star Wars.” They’re dressing like pumpkins in Nebraska, Missouri, and Minnesota. Darth Vader will be seen all over Utah. Oregon, Tennessee, Connecticut, and Nevada like Catwoman. Wonder Woman is the popular choice in North Dakota. Pennywise (Mark S. Allen) is the go-to costume in Alaska. Check out the full list here to see all the other states.

More from Mark S. Allen In The Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live