What The Celebrities Dressed As For Halloween [PICS]

Kim K? Adam Levine? Gwyneth Paltrow? Kristen Bell? Who’s your favorite celebrity? Want to know what they dressed up as for Halloween? Check right here.

Kim Kardashian wore several different outfits. In one, she dressed as R&B singer Aaliya. This of course angered people, one person saying “Legend or not, Aaliya is a black woman and you’re not. It’s offensive and you shouldn’t push this limit, but ok..” Another says “Kim Kardashian you do not have the right to dress up as Aaliya so dust yourself off & try again. Kim was going for a sort of tribute to music icons theme, and her other outfits included Madonna and Cher.



Kristen Bell was feeling annoyed, err, we mean elated, by her daughter’s request to dress as Elsa:



Gwyneth Paltrow dressed as a throwback to the movie “Seven,” where she played the part of Brad Pitt’s girlfriend who finds herself, well, it answers the question to “What’s in the box!?”



Speaking of Brad Pitt, Zoe Kravitz dressed up as “Fight Club.”



Ryan Seacrest dressed up as Kelly Ripa, and Kelly Ripa dressed like him:



Adam Levine dressed as a woman, with the help of his wife’s closet:



Mark S. Allen found a “Pennywise” outfit in his trunk:



Celebs get into the Halloween spirit pretty well, check out some more of their outfits here.