What The Celebrities Dressed As For Halloween [PICS]

Filed Under: aaliya, Brad Pitt, celebrity costumes, Cher, Elsa, fight club, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kelly Ripa, Kim Kardashian, Kristen Bell, marla singer, ryan seacrest, seven, Zoe Kravitz
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Kim K? Adam Levine? Gwyneth Paltrow? Kristen Bell? Who’s your favorite celebrity? Want to know what they dressed up as for Halloween? Check right here.

Kim Kardashian wore several different outfits. In one, she dressed as R&B singer Aaliya. This of course angered people, one person saying “Legend or not, Aaliya is a black woman and you’re not. It’s offensive and you shouldn’t push this limit, but ok..” Another says “Kim Kardashian you do not have the right to dress up as Aaliya so dust yourself off & try again. Kim was going for a sort of tribute to music icons theme, and her other outfits included Madonna and Cher.


Kristen Bell was feeling annoyed, err, we mean elated, by her daughter’s request to dress as Elsa:

Gwyneth Paltrow dressed as a throwback to the movie “Seven,” where she played the part of Brad Pitt’s girlfriend who finds herself, well, it answers the question to “What’s in the box!?”

Speaking of Brad Pitt, Zoe Kravitz dressed up as “Fight Club.”

Ryan Seacrest dressed up as Kelly Ripa, and Kelly Ripa dressed like him:

Adam Levine dressed as a woman, with the help of his wife’s closet:

Mark S. Allen found a “Pennywise” outfit in his trunk:
img957633 What The Celebrities Dressed As For Halloween [PICS]

Celebs get into the Halloween spirit pretty well, check out some more of their outfits here.

More from Mark S. Allen In The Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live