Which Halloween Candies Have The Fewest Calories?

SweeTarts. We’re not complaining about that, those are tasty. 10 calories in a serving of fun-size SweeTarts. What else made the list? Check below.

By now we’ve all consumed more than our yearly-average of candy, just because it’s all over the place. In the brake room, the bank, the oil change place, Fred’s desk down the hall (hey, more steps on the FitBit, right), basically anywhere we turn. We can’t help but love the flavors (and most likely the Peanut Butter Cups, but for those of us who try to measure out just how much we’re eating, we found a list of the candies with the least calories per fun-size pack.

-SweeTarts, as mentioned above, only have 10 calories.

-Charleston Chews follow that at 30 calories. Quite the jump, but still reasonable.

-Jelly Belly Jellybeans have just 35 calories, and are NorCal local!

-Milk Duds, a movie-theater favorite, pop in at 40 calories per fun-size.

-Mike & Ike candies in fifth spot with 50 calories.

-The York Peppermint Patties have 60 calories.

-Kit-Kats break in at 70 calories.

Check out the full list here, and let us know what your favorite candy is, and if it made the list.