Your Next Southwest Flight May Feature Live Music

Southwest and Warner Music Nashville (WMN) are expanding their partnership for the Live at 35 in-air concert series. In other words, live pop-up shows in-flight.

This concept was initially launched by Southwest in 2011 as an experiment. Alyssa Eliasen, a press representative for Southwest, told International Business Times:

“Southwest’s Live at 35 concert series remains the same as it has since 2011. We will look to partner with Warner Music Nashville artists, along with artists from a variety of relationships, for our ongoing Live at 35 series. The performances will remain as a surprise and delight event for our Customers on select flights throughout the year.”

The new feature was officially introduced on Sunday with a performance by Devin Dawson.

I checked the “Sing ALL ON ME at 35,000 feet in the air” box off the bucket list. Thank you @SouthwestAir #liveat35 https://t.co/SCK1U1PQ0K pic.twitter.com/0lYoSd7frU — Devin Dawson (@zdevin) October 26, 2017

The reactions from people on Twitter have been mixed – there are some positive reactions, but it seems many are also hoping they’re not on one of the randomly selected live music flights.

Man, it's bad enough when people sing in the subway. Now I gotta listen to some frustrated singer-songwriter on @SouthwestAir? NO! pic.twitter.com/052p8BBjnG — jefeto (@jefetogreen) October 27, 2017