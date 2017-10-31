Your Next Southwest Flight May Feature Live Music

By Darik
Filed Under: devin dawson, southwest, Warner Music Nashville
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Southwest and Warner Music Nashville (WMN) are expanding their partnership for the Live at 35 in-air concert series. In other words, live pop-up shows in-flight.

This concept was initially launched by Southwest in 2011 as an experiment. Alyssa Eliasen, a press representative for Southwest, told International Business Times:

“Southwest’s Live at 35 concert series remains the same as it has since 2011. We will look to partner with Warner Music Nashville artists, along with artists from a variety of relationships, for our ongoing Live at 35 series. The performances will remain as a surprise and delight event for our Customers on select flights throughout the year.”

The new feature was officially introduced on Sunday with a performance by Devin Dawson.

The reactions from people on Twitter have been mixed – there are some positive reactions, but it seems many are also hoping they’re not on one of the randomly selected live music flights.

More from Darik
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live