Ariana Grande Sings To Stranger Things, Niall Horan Reacts [VIDEO]

Those are two separate stories, not Niall reacting to Ariana Grande. Let’s start with Niall.

Niall Horan decided to binge the new season of “Stranger Things,” and he posted his reaction to Twitter. His response was actually after just one episode, and he says “So I started ‘stranger things’ last night and hid behind a pillow for 55 mins.” Aww, it’s not that scary, is it?

Former 1D bandmate Louis replied, saying that Niall “should have read this before hand lad!” “This” being an article about “Stranger Things” being too scary for kids. Cue the laughing emoji.



Now for Ariana Grande singing to the theme song. It’s more of a remix, really. YouTuber and music producer Kaskobi decided to try his hand at remixing the “Stranger Things” theme song on a “Launchpad” (a digital instrument/tool), but he added a vocal track by Ariana Grande in the form of “Into You.” It’s a little slowed down and slightly modified, but you can tell what both songs are pretty easily. How cool is that?

