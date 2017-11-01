Guy Scores $9 Tickets To A World Series Game

Of course everyone wants to go to the big sporting events that pop up every year but being able to afford tickets is the main problem.

Jordan Benedict really wanted to go to a World Series game but tickets are going for $3,000 a piece. He decided to check on StubHub and found a pair of tickets for $9.08 each. There’s a lot of scams these days when it comes to tickets for anything so he reached out to their customer service to check the validity of the tickets. They informed him that sadly, the tickets were a scam but they decided since he found that deal on their site, to honor them anyways. Talk about excellent customer service. A World Series game for under $20? I can’t even fill up half of my gas tank for that price.

