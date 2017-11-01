If You Don’t Want That Halloween Candy, Sell It For A Good Cause

How much candy did your kids bring home last night? How much did you bring home last night? Even for those who don’t have kids who went trick-or-treating, we somehow still have candy in our house. It just shows up somehow.

If you want to get rid of the candy, you can actually sell it, and it goes to a good cause, too. There are a lot of dentists out there who will buy the candy, somewhere around $1 per pound in some cases, but it could be a little higher than that depending on where you go. The collected candy will then be sent in care packages for US military troops.

Likewise, if you don’t want to cart it all to the dentist, I seem to recall kids on the school bus selling candy for a quarter for a few pieces. That can turn into a pretty lucrative business (for a few days anyway), although these days it’s probably banned on the bus…

If you want to find a dentist participating in the program, check here. There are quite a few in Sacramento participating.

Also, how often can you say you got paid (even a little) to help prevent cavities in your kids’ teeth? Right?