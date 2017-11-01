Sacramento State To End Winter Commencements In 2018

Announced Wednesday, California State University, Sacramento will no longer hold winter commencements for graduates starting in 2018.

However, the school will continue its spring graduation ceremonies for all classes. SacBee reported the information.

After the Winter Commencement ceremonies on Dec. 15-16, all graduations – spring, summer and fall – will take place in May, according to Sacramento State President Robert S. Nelsen.

The university moved its graduation ceremonies to the Golden 1 Center after Sleep Train Arena stopped hosting major public events in December. However, higher cost seems to be an issue.

According to the article, the university paid $151,600 to hold six graduation ceremonies over two days, more than double what it had paid at Sleep Train.

The university on did not directly say whether ending winter commencement ceremonies was a cost-saving measure.