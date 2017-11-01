Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Getting Cozy Together [PICS]

Alright the proof is in the pudding, these two are definitely back together. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez spent a day together riding bikes, walking the streets hand in hand and smiling. To be honest I never had too much invested in the two of them as a couple, but it seems to be the love story all of their fans want and it’s kind of cute that they grew up in the industry together and are now rekindling. Especially after the major health scare Selena had to go through. Maybe now is the time that it will finally work for them with the stages they are at in their lives.

Check out the cute pictures of them HERE.

SOURCE: TMZ