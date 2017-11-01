Selena Gomez Named Billboard’s Woman Of The Year 2017

Massive congratulations to Selena Gomez! Billboard just named her as their 2017 Woman of the Year, and that’s fantastic and totally well deserved.

She joins the club with Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Reba, Ciara, Pink, Katy Perry, Fergie, and Madonna. In a nutshell, Selena Gomez is doing very well with her songs on the charts, she’s an amazing role model, she helps the community and is always ready to stand up for what she believes. Billboard says “Not only is Selena soaring on the charts, but she continuously inspires young women everywhere to be authentic, give back and to not be afraid to use their voice. She is never afraid to speak her mind and has used her platform to advocate for the needs of others. We are thrilled to be able to honor her as our Woman of the Year.”

What a fantastic honor, and we really can’t think of another woman in the business who deserves it more than her right now.

