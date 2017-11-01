The McRib Is Making Its Return To McDonald’s This Month!

Filed Under: McDonalds, mcrib, NOVEMBER, return
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 03: A McRib is seen at a McDonald's restaurant on November 3, 2010 in San Francisco, California. The sandwich arrived on the menu for the first time since 1994 and is offered at all McDonald's nationwide for a limited time until December 5, 2010. The McRib was first introduced in 1981.
(Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

For people patiently waiting for McDonald’s to bring back their McRib sandwich, the time is finally here!

Roughly every November for the past few years, the same news headlines continue to pop up as the McDonald’s McRib returns to select locations nationwide.

This year, it’s already been spotted across a swath of the southern United States, and Southern California and Hawaii have both confirmed that they’ll be rolling the McRib out over the next week.

It’s unclear when McDonald’s in the Sacramento area will get the McRib. However, if history repeats itself, the city should be getting it in the near future.

November should be renamed “McRib Month.”

