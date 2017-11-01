The McRib Is Making Its Return To McDonald’s This Month!

For people patiently waiting for McDonald’s to bring back their McRib sandwich, the time is finally here!

Roughly every November for the past few years, the same news headlines continue to pop up as the McDonald’s McRib returns to select locations nationwide.

This year, it’s already been spotted across a swath of the southern United States, and Southern California and Hawaii have both confirmed that they’ll be rolling the McRib out over the next week.

No need to call dibs. #McRib is BACK November 2nd! pic.twitter.com/GjtjPqg4ff — McDonald's SoCal (@McDonalds_SoCal) October 30, 2017

#7 Reason Why McRib pic.twitter.com/3dBbBDdKzy — McDonald's of Hawaii (@McDonaldsHawaii) October 31, 2017

It’s unclear when McDonald’s in the Sacramento area will get the McRib. However, if history repeats itself, the city should be getting it in the near future.

November should be renamed “McRib Month.”