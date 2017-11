Chipotle is offering buy one get one free burritos, burrito bowls, salad or order of tacos to thank all U.S. military for their service.

It’s happening November 7th (next Tuesday) from 5pm to close, so the perfect option for dinner. The offer is valid for U.S. military, active duty, national guard and retired military as well as military spouses with ID and veterans. Get the rest of the terms and conditions HERE.

SOURCE: Chipotle