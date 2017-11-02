Brett Ratner Is The Latest Accused Hollywood Harasser

Brett Ratner is a Hollywood director, you probably know him from the “Rush Hour” movies with Jackie Chan, “X-Men: The Last Stand,” and “Tower Heist.” His newest project in the Playboy movie – the biopic about Hugh Hefner and his rise through the magazine – which was set to star Jared Leto.

Well, after the allegations of sexual harassment against him after six women came forward with various stories about things he did. He’s stepped away from Warner Brothers himself, saying “In light of the allegations being made, I am choosing to personally step away from all Warner Bros.- related activities,” Ratner said in a statement. “I don’t want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved.” Probably a good move for him.

Playboy Enterprises has actually halted their plans with him all together, at least until the investigation into everything is complete. Yes, there’s been a lot of shady things happening in Hollywood, but there’s still a chance that some allegations actually are false, so innocent until proven guilty does still apply. I think we all assume it’s going in one direction rather than the other, but you just never truly know.