Channing Tatum, Pink Tell Their Kids That They Ate Their Halloween Candy [VIDEOS]

Channing Tatum, Pink and Jimmy Kimmel recorded their kids’ reactions when they told them that they ate all of their trick-or-treat candy and the videos are 😂…

Channing was guest-hosting Jimmy’s show last night and recorded himself telling his daughter, Everly, that he ate all of her Halloween candy and HERE’S how she reacted:

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, did the same to their daughter Willow and she reacted a little differently:

And even though Jimmy wasn’t at work, he still pranked his own daughter, Jane:

Those kids are adorable!

If you want to do this to your own kids, upload your video to Youtube with the title: “Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Of Their Halloween Candy” and they might use it on the show.