Channing Tatum, Pink Tell Their Kids That They Ate Their Halloween Candy [VIDEOS]

By Doug Lazy
Filed Under: 2017, Carey Hart, Channing Tatum, Halloween Candy, Jimmy Kimmel, Pink, videos
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Host Jimmy Kimmel onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Channing Tatum, Pink and Jimmy Kimmel recorded their kids’ reactions when they told them that they ate all of their trick-or-treat candy and the videos are 😂…

Channing was guest-hosting Jimmy’s show last night and recorded himself telling his daughter, Everly, that he ate all of her Halloween candy and HERE’S how she reacted:

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, did the same to their daughter Willow and she reacted a little differently:

And even though Jimmy wasn’t at work, he still pranked his own daughter, Jane:

Those kids are adorable!

If you want to do this to your own kids, upload your video to Youtube with the title: “Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Of Their Halloween Candy” and they might use it on the show.

More from Doug Lazy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live