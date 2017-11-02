Check Out ‘RHOC’s’ Shannon Beador’s Dramatic Weight Loss [PICS]

Recently, Real Housewives of Orange County publicly announced her divorce from David after 17 years of marriage.

She wrote in a statement released to PEOPLE:

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way. I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”

Shannon has said that the rocky relationship with her then-husband lead to stress eating and a 40-pound weight gain.

She began her weight loss journey in the summer and the results are definitely noticeable.