Deals For National Sandwich Day Tomorrow

My favorite food that I could seriously eat every single day, is sandwiches. Think about it, you can make so many different kinds, they come hot and cold. You can’t go wrong with a sandwich and tomorrow (Nov. 3rd) we are celebrating the sandwich on National Sandwich Day.

Naturally there are some places with good deals….

Blimpie has a free sub when you sign up for their Eclub and buy a regular sub and drink.

Burger King has a couple things to offer. A $6 Whopper and two for $6 mix and match.

Honeybaked Ham is offering a free ham classic sandwich when you sign up for their rewards program.

Subway if you buy a sub and a 30-ounce drink and get a free sandwich for yourself, plus Subway will donate a meal to Feeding America, a hunger relief organization.

SOURCE: Go Banking Rates