Here’s A Sneak Peak Of JCPenney Black Friday Deals

Now that November has come, Black Friday deals are on everyone’s mind.

JCPenney released a preview of the deals they’re expecting to have this year. Check out what the company has planned, courtesy of DWYM:

Samsung 55 inch 4K Smart TV: $499. This is one of the best deals we have seen so far on a top-rated Samsung TV.

Playstation 4 1TB console: $199. A good deal, though some other stores are expected to have it for $189, or with more games bundled. Shop around for this one.

Samsung 26 cubic-foot French door refrigerator: JCPenney claims this is half price. It’s not the biggest three-door fridge you will find, but is a great price for a Samsung.

25 percent off Nike gym shoes

Home Expressions towels: $2.99 (regularly $10)

Ladies boots: $19

WiFi speaker with Alexa: $39. Note that this is not an Amazon Echo, but a third-party speaker. While it may work fine, note that $29 no-name Android tablets sold every Christmas often do not last very long. If you want an Echo, you may want to pay a little bit more for the real thing.

Small appliances: $7.99 after $12 mail in rebate. This would be griddles, mixers, and coffee makers, not small washing machines. But Black Friday is always a great time to grab a new coffee maker.

1.5 quart slow cooker: $4.99 after $5 rebate. This not an official Crock Pot, but if it fails after a year, no big deal. Just throw it out.

