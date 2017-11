Who watched this week’s episode of “This Is Us”? If you haven’t yet this is just a small detail from the episode that was changed, not a spoiler.

The episode took a look back at the big 3 in their 20’s and there is a scene where Kevin’s roommate comes home and says he scored a role in the new Christian Bale movie. Originally, his roommate was going to come home and say he was cast in a Kevin Spacey movie but since the allegations came out, the name was changed.

SOURCE: Page Six