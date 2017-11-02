KFC Bath Bombs Exist

Ever wanted to hop out of the bath smelling fresh like… KFC?

The KFC marketing team sure knows what it’s doing. From clothing lines to edible nail polish to only following 11 herbs and spices on Twitter, the brand knows how to get people talking.

This time, KFC has come out with something quite unexpected: a bath bomb in the shape of a drumstick that smells like fried chicken.

The bath bomb is only available Japan (because of course it is) and came out of a collaboration with Japanese retailer Village Vanguard, according to Bustle. Even in Japan, however, there won’t be too many people who get to experience the fried chicken bath bomb. 100 will be raffled daily from Nov. 1 to Nov. 15 via KFC Japan’s Twitter.