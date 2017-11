The Disney Tsum Tsums have been everywhere since they were first introduced in 2013. The cute, simple designs are too sweet to pass up.

Lip Smacker recently revealed its Tsum Tsum Mickey Collection in rose gold and yellow in stackable packaging.

Red Carpet Ready! Golden Mickey and Minnie set available online at lipsmacker.com! ✨💖 #disney #redcarpet #mickey #minnie #tsumtsum #lipsmackers A post shared by Official Lip Smacker (@lipsmackerbrand) on Nov 1, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

The Gold Mickey lip balm comes in a whipped pineapple magic flavor and the Rose Gold Minnie Balm is a strawberry beignet flavor, according to HelloGiggles.

The duo sells for $19.99. CLICK HERE to get yours today.