Mac DeMarco Is Selling His Old Couch

By Darik
Filed Under: arbutus records, couch, Indie, mac demarco
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Hangout Music Festival)

Mac DeMarco is selling his old sofa for charity.

The couch is being sold by Canada-based Arbutus Records. Proceeds will go to Rock Camp for Girls Montreal, a music program where attendees can “learn about social justice and what it is like to create their own rock single, through a series of workshops given by local organisations and artists in a safe space that promotes inclusiveness, self-expressions and fosters values of feminism, anti-oppression and openness,” according to its website.

The auction will be going on until Nov. 8 with the bid currently already a little over a whopping $4,000 USD.

CLICK HERE to check out the bid.

More from Darik
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live