Mac DeMarco Is Selling His Old Couch

Mac DeMarco is selling his old sofa for charity.

The couch is being sold by Canada-based Arbutus Records. Proceeds will go to Rock Camp for Girls Montreal, a music program where attendees can “learn about social justice and what it is like to create their own rock single, through a series of workshops given by local organisations and artists in a safe space that promotes inclusiveness, self-expressions and fosters values of feminism, anti-oppression and openness,” according to its website.

Start bidding on Mac DeMarco's old couch!! Pick up from Montreal/Outremont area 😉 https://t.co/7qOfoC81v6 @Msldemarco pic.twitter.com/aV4sv1WKq9 — Arbutus Records (@arbutusrecords) November 1, 2017

The auction will be going on until Nov. 8 with the bid currently already a little over a whopping $4,000 USD.

CLICK HERE to check out the bid.