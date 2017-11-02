Macy’s Thanksgiving Day 2017 Parade Artists Announced!

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a pretty big deal, with a bunch of floats, giant balloons, and a great concert to boot. They just announced the artist lineup for this year, and it certainly doesn’t disappoint.

If you’re visiting the parade in person, well, it starts at 6am New York time, but will start on TV here in California at 9am. It’s just delayed, you won’t miss much of it at all, if anything. It goes until 2pm, which, I don’t know about you, is just about when we get started doing food things with the family. The website has a really cool interactive 3D map of the show too, which tells you the schedule, and about some of the history. Pretty nifty.

But now for the artists that will be performing. This is quite the list, so there’s bound to be someone (if not many) you like. Andy Grammer, 98 Degrees, Flo Rida, Goo Goo Dolls, Bebe Rexha, Sabrina Carpenter, Smokey Robinson, Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch.. And of course a bunch more. There will be a SpongeBob SquarePants musical performance too by the cast of the Broadway show, as well as the NYPD Marching band, and bands from various schools all around the country, as usual.

There are a ton more artists who will be there, and you can see the full list as well as all the floats that will be there this year right here.