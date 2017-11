Sara Hyland, star on the hit comedy Modern Family, has confirmed the sexuality of her character, Haley Dunphy.

According to Radar Online, the star was asked by fans on Twitter whether or not her character was bisexual.

She responded with:

“I don’t know what the writers would say? But I confirm.”

I don't know what the writers would say? But I confirm. https://t.co/KfRXMvCvl8 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 1, 2017

Many fans were overjoyed to hear the news, with some claiming it brought them to tears.

