Starting on Nov. 1, Carl’s Jr. and Hardees are testing out a new milkshake flavor: jolly rancher.

Delish reports that the milkshake will have “vanilla ice cream blended with bits of the hard candy and topped with whipped cream and even more candy” and will be available for a limited time.

The catch is that this menu item will only be available in Los Angeles and Birmingham, AL during the first test roll-out.