Over 37 Million Kidde Fire Extinguishers Being Recalled

Over 37 million Kidde brand fire extinguishers are being recalled after at least one death and 16 injuries have been reported in their malfunctioning…

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission posted the info about the massive recall, saying that the extinguishers with plastic handles: “can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during a fire emergency. In addition, the nozzle can detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard.”

CBSNews.com says that there have been “nearly 400 reports of extinguishers malfunctioning resulting in 16 injuries and one death.”

They also report that “Kidde will replace defective extinguishers for free with new ones made with metal parts.”

