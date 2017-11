Two Sacramento locals are going to be pitching an idea on an episode of Shark Tank tonight!

According to the Sacramento Business Journal, 28-year-olds Donte and Dominic Morris will be trying to get the sharks to invest in their app called HoopMaps.

The app allows people in the U.S. and 11 other countries to find pickup basketball games in their area. Users can also upload their own games for others to see, as well as invite friends to come join a game.

