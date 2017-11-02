Starbucks Has Officially Released Their Holiday Cups [PICS]

So if you dropped by a Starbucks store yesterday, you may have gotten one. The cups are officially released, and they’re designed to be personalized. We’ll explain what that means.

There have been a lot of, let’s say “issues” with their Holiday cups in the past. It seemed that nobody could ever agree with the cups. Whether those who didn’t celebrate Christmas were offended that the cups had Christmas decorations on them, or those who do celebrate Christmas were mad that there WEREN’T Christmas decorations on another one, to the year the cups were just red and offended everybody, it was never ending. Last year there were 13 different designs on the cups, and this year the cups are designed to let whomever orders the drink make the design.

The cups this year have a design by an artist named Jordan Kay. The art is a line illustration, and it’s made to let you, the consumer, use markers (or whatever) to color in the lines, like a coloring book. The design has many different subjects, including hands holding, a Christmas tree, wrapped presents, coffee cups, all sorts of things. Jordan says “I liked the idea of hands as the centering point, a symbol of connection, love and giving joy. Whether it’s wrapping presents or decorating a tree, writing cards or enjoying a mug of cocoa.”

What do you think? Do you like the new design, or is this becoming too big of a deal since it’s just a cup for a drink? Do you plan to do some art on one, or have you already?

