SWAT Team Rappelled Down Children’s Hospital Building Dressed As Superheroes [VIDEO]

Being stuck in a children’s hospital is terrible in itself but being there during the holidays, especially Halloween has to be hard.

That’s why the SWAT team in Toledo, Ohio made it fun for the kids at  ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital. Imagine the kids looking out the window to see their favorite superheroes rappelling down the side of the building. This wasn’t just superheroes showing up and walking around, this was full blown getting into character. The kids reactions were priceless. See the video and pictures HERE.

