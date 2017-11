On Monday, Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus was tweeting about Del Taco vs. Taco Bell, saying Taco Bell is overall better but doesn’t offer fries like Del Taco, which takes it down a few points.

Taco Bell is better than Del Taco but Del Taco has french fries so it’s a real Sophie’s Choice of fast food. — mark hoppus (@markhoppus) October 30, 2017

The tweet got a response from Taco Bell, dropping some big news on the world.

That just might change soon, Mark. 😏 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 31, 2017

As Thrillist mentions, Taco Bell has offered fries before as a menu item with the limited run Nacho Fries, so there could be a good chance that we might be seeing fries as a staple menu item soon.