Tyrese Gibson Is ‘Broke,’ Threatens To Quit Fast And Furious 9 [VIDEO]

Tyrese has been going through a pretty difficult time recently. He’s been in and out of court fighting his ex-wife for custody of their daughter. He was in the hospital a few days ago for chest pains, and says battling his ex in court is using up all of the cash he has.

He posted a video in which he’s basically having a breakdown, crying at times, fuming angry at other times, clearly frustrated with everything going on recently. He says his feud with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is because The Roc is doing a sort of spinoff of “Fast & Furious,” which is actually delaying the 9th movie in the collection by about a year, and Tyrese says he needs that movie for the paycheck. The video is about 7 minutes long, but heads up for some not quite work/school safe words, watch it here.

But he’s also threatened to quit the franchise if Dwayne is in the next one. The feud has gotten that bad, and he’s clearly mad about the delay. We’re still not quite sure how or why the feud started in the first place, but we have some earlier stories you can check out here.