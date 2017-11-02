Will There Be A Nationwide Blackout On November 4th? [VIDEO]

A rumor is spreading across Facebook that the Department of Defense is going to enact a nationwide blackout this weekend. Is it true?

NO, according to Scripps Media (via Youtube):

“Rumors are spreading on Facebook that there will be a nationwide blackout enacted by the Department of Defense from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6. In one Facebook video, a woman says an electromagnetic pulse drill will occur and urges her viewers to prepare for it. “There will be a very huge blackout,” she says. The claim of a blackout has also coincided with a conspiracy theory alleging that this blackout drill coincides with planned Antifa protests across the country. However, the claims are false.“

