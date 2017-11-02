Will There Be A Nationwide Blackout On November 4th? [VIDEO]

A rumor is spreading across Facebook that the Department of Defense is going to enact a nationwide blackout this weekend. Is it true?

A Facebook hoax that claims that the DOD is going to enact a blackout this weekend is causing panic among some social media users – but is it true?

NO, according to Scripps Media (via Youtube):

“Rumors are spreading on Facebook that there will be a nationwide blackout enacted by the Department of Defense from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6.

In one Facebook video, a woman says an electromagnetic pulse drill will occur and urges her viewers to prepare for it.

“There will be a very huge blackout,” she says.

The claim of a blackout has also coincided with a conspiracy theory alleging that this blackout drill coincides with planned Antifa protests across the country.

However, the claims are false.

So, it looks like we’re all going to have power this weekend to be able to binge-watch our favorite TV shows while it rains here in Sacramento.

