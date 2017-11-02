Woman Wins 2 HUGE Lottery Jackpots On The Same Day

By Doug Lazy
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — She knows how to pick a winner.

Local media report that Kimberly Morris of Wake Forest scratched off two North Carolina lottery tickets on Monday, winning $1 million on one of the tickets and $10,000 with another.

Morris thought things were going well when she bought a ticket at a grocery store Monday afternoon and scratched off the $10,000 prize. She went to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim her prize.

On the way home, she stopped and bought another ticket, and bingo! It was worth $1 million.

She chose to take the lump sum on the $1 million ticket, which was worth $417,012 after taxes.

