Zayn Malik Doesn’t Talk To His Former One Direction Bandmates

It’s been a little while now since One Direction has broken up, and the band members have gone on to do their own things.
Zayn Malik opened up in an interview with Billboard about his relationship with his former bandmates:
“Our relationships have definitely changed since we were in a band together, but I think that’s just life. Everybody grows up; two of the guys have got kids now. But no, I don’t talk to any of them, really.”
Earlier this year, Malik also revealed to Us Weekly that he was never close with Harry Styles:
“To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band. So I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him when I left. And I haven’t [had one], to be honest.”