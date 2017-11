Actor Brad Bufanda, known for his work on the hit show Veronica Mars and the movie A Cinderella Story, has committed suicide.

TMZ has reported that reps for the actor confirmed that he died on Wednesday, but further details are still unclear.

been goin to the same barber shop for 15 years and they finally asked for a headshot #StillSwaggin A post shared by @bradbased on Feb 29, 2012 at 7:30am PST

Bufanda also appeared on shows like CSI: Miami, Days of Our Lives, and Malcom in the Middle.

He was 34-years-old.

We wish the best to his family during this difficult time.

Learn more here.