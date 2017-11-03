DiGiorno Calls Out Papa John’s After Pizza Chain Blamed NFL For Declining Sales

On Wednesday, Papa John’s CEO blamed the NFL and their handling of the National Anthem protests for the decline of pizza sales.

People took to Twitter to make fun of the franchise for their statement.

Papa John's out here makin their pizzas in Easy Bake Ovens but blame their lack of sales on black player's kneeling during the anthem. 🤔😣😂😂😂 — Thomas Q. Jones (@ThomasJonesRB) November 2, 2017

However, one pizza competitor took a stab at Papa John’s.

On Thursday morning, the following subtweet was sent out from their official Twitter account:

Us: 🍕📈

Them: 🍕📉 — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) November 1, 2017

And just so it was painfully clear who they were throwing shade at, DiGiorno followed its initial tweet with this one:

Better Pizza.

Better Sales. — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) November 1, 2017

BOOM! Naturally, people were impressed with their dis.

Saucy shaaaaaade 🍕😂 — Julie (@jooblee) November 1, 2017

I was not expecting shade from this corner of the internet but I'm here for it — SherylCrowFan420 (@mac_gere) November 2, 2017

Papa John’s tried to make a comeback by updating its bio, writing one scathing line: “Frozen pizza = the pizza equivalent of a participation trophy.”

However, people were not impressed.

After this round: DiGiorno – 1, Papa John’s – 0