Disney Will Bid Farewell To California Screamin’ Rollercoaster In 2018

It’s the end of the an era for Disney California Adventure as the park is getting ready to bid farewell to the classic rollercoaster California Screamin’.

The “Incredicoaster,” and “Incredibles” themed ride, is part of a transformation of Paradise Pier into Pixar Pier, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The park will officially shutdown the coaster on January 8 while other attractions will shutdown around that time to make room for the transformation.

There will also be four new “imaginative neighborhoods,” new entertainment, foods, drinks and stuff to buy.

The Pixar-specific village will debut during Pixar Fest that begins on April 13, 2018.

The revamping of the coaster comes just ahead of “The Incredibles 2” hitting theaters in June 2018. The Incredicoaster will feature new special effects, music, and new scenes.