Disney Will Bid Farewell To California Screamin’ Rollercoaster In 2018

Filed Under: California Screamin, Disney California Adventure, Pixar Pier, rollercoaster, shut down
385279 11: A roller coast goes up-side-down within the shape of the head of the Mickey Mouse on the California Screamin ride during grand opening days of Disney's California Adventure theme park February 6, 2001 in Anaheim, CA. The 55-acre park next to Disneyland is based on California themes and opens to the public on February 8, 2001.
(Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers)

It’s the end of the an era for Disney California Adventure as the park is getting ready to bid farewell to the classic rollercoaster California Screamin’.

The “Incredicoaster,” and “Incredibles” themed ride, is part of a transformation of Paradise Pier into Pixar Pier, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The park will officially shutdown the coaster on January 8 while other attractions will shutdown around that time to make room for the transformation.

There will also be four new “imaginative neighborhoods,” new entertainment, foods, drinks and stuff to buy.

The Pixar-specific village will debut during Pixar Fest that begins on April 13, 2018.

The revamping of the coaster comes just ahead of “The Incredibles 2” hitting theaters in June 2018. The Incredicoaster will feature new special effects, music, and new scenes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live