Facebook’s Interesting Tactic For Handling Revenge Porn

Revenge porn is the act of an ex – or someone – taking some intimate photos or video that a lover may have sent them for their eyes only, and distributing them in the event of a breakup or other sort of “issue” that may have happened, and it’s absolutely one of the lowest things anyone could do. It usually happens out of anger, but some people probably do it for bragging rights. Anyway, Facebook is trying to put a stop to it with this new tool they’re testing.

The test market is Australia at the moment, but if it works there, they will probably expand to the rest of the world. They’re literally asking users to submit their own photos to Facebook. Now, it doesn’t get seen by anyone except a computer program on their servers, but still, it’s a bold request. Their software will take the picture, and generate a special code that matches that picture. If their servers see that specific code uploaded onto the site anywhere else, whatever picture it is will be automatically deleted. Thus, the pictures can never be uploaded and or shared.

It’s a nice idea they have, and great they they’re doing it, but it’s a rather bold request to ask users to submit their own pictures. The other flaw I see with this is if the potential victim either doesn’t have the pictures at all, or if they were taken with someone else’s camera/phone.

What do you think about this? Would you call it safe, or would you be concerned about your personal security by submitting pictures like that if you had any?

