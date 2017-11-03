If You Got A Parking Ticket In Sacramento Last Month, You Could Get A Refund

If you got a parking ticket in Sacramento last month, we’ve got some good news!

The Sacramento Bee has reported that due to a loss of cell service for the Parkmobile app during a 16 day period in October, a number of Sacramento citizens were unfairly ticketed.

Anyone who received a parking ticket between October 10th and October 26th can contact the city to see if their ticket was issued incorrectly.

The problem was discovered after a number of people complained that they received tickets despite paying the appropriate amount to park.

If you wish to dispute your ticket, head to this website and click the “Contest Citation” button within the “Citation Services” section.

Learn more right here!