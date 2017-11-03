Jennifer Lawrence Got To Feed Her Kardashian Obsession In This Interview [VIDEO]

It cracks me up when other famous people are obsessed with the Kardashians. Eleven from “Stranger Things” (real name Millie Bobby Brown) is one person who is obsessed with the family which she recently revealed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

A couple months back, when Jennifer Lawrence was doing press for her new movie “Mother” she said in a few interviews that the movie was so dark she had a Kardashian tent set up on set so she could watch “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” becasue she’s obsessed with them. Let me just say, I thought maybe she was embellishing her obsession but this interview makes it very clear that she’s actually obsessed with them. There are some very funny and also very awkward moments in this interview but I have to admit, she really had Kim Kardashian out of her shell and at some points comfort zone.