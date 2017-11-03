Sacramento Girl Has Epic Response When She Realizes Her Ex Is Still Using Her Netflix Account

We probably all know someone that mooches off of a friend or loved-one’s Netflix account. Since you can have multiple users on a single account, many have let multiple people share one by providing their login.

One Sacramento girl, however, was not having this when she realized her ex-boyfriend was still using her account after they broke up two weeks prior.

When Samantha Pellerin jumped onto her Netflix to watch Stranger Things 2, she noticed a “resume play” option.

The problem: she hasn’t seen an episode yet.

She quickly wrote on Twitter: “Lmao my ex was still using my Netflix so I waited until he was five episodes into Stranger Things 2 and then kicked him off .”

Lmao my ex was still using my Netflix so I waited until he was five episodes into Stranger Things 2 and then kicked him off ☺️ — lil tiny mini bean (@samp3llerin) October 30, 2017

Speaking to LADbible, she said: “We split up about two weeks ago, I went on my Netflix to start watching Stranger Things 2 but it said ‘resume watching’. I hadn’t even started and he’s the only one to have my password, so I knew it had to be him watching it.

“It’s my family’s they were hella mad at me for sharing the password with him.”

The tweet currently has over 1,000 retweets and 17,000 likes. People were even quick to give her props.

A true hero — 💥CaseyCaseEm💥 (@proburbabydaddy) October 30, 2017

Pure evil but I like it — Anthony Lam (@Anthonylam22) October 30, 2017

You go girl!