Taco Bell May Have Just Hinted Of French Fries In The Near Future

The Taco Bell logo is seen is seen in Chantilly, Virginia on January 2, 2015. AFP Photo/PAUL J. RICHARDS
(Photo credit PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Del Taco is known for having tacos and french fries on their menu, a mixture of two cultural foods.

Taco Bell is strayed away from putting fries on their menu for a while, focusing 100% on Mexican food. However, this may change in the future.

It all started with the above tweet from Blink-182 bass player and singer Mark Hoppus, who put Del Taco over Taco Bell because of the fact that they had fries.

Taco Bell was not afraid to respond with a hint.

As previously mentioned, Taco Bell was testing out nacho fries in some select locations, and even had a single restaurant selling the same cheesy spuds alongside plain, seasoned ones.

Based on that and Taco Bell’s recent Twitter hint, it’s very possible that one or both of these items could be hitting restaurants nationwide soon.

