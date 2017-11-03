‘Teen Mom’ Star Adam Lind Arrested For Domestic Assault

By Darik
Filed Under: Adam Lind, Arrest, Chelsea Houska, Teen Mom
(Photo by Peter Kramer /Getty Images)

The baby daddy of one of the stars of Teen Mom 2 has been arrested.

According to Radar Online, Adam Lind, the father of Chelsea Houska‘s daughter Aubree, was arrested on November 2nd for “simple domestic assault.”

Lind was also caught earlier this year with a substantial amount of meth in his system during a drug test taken as part of a custody battle with his second baby mom, Taylor Halbur.

Lind does not currently have custody over Houska’s daughter, and was still behind bars as of noon today (November 3rd).

