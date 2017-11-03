Thieves Steal $370,000 Worth Of IPhone Xs From A UPS Truck

IPhone Xs are a hot commodity now that they’ve officially been released. However, some people might not be getting theirs around the Bay Area as reports flooded in about a UPS truck holding $370,000 worth of iPhone Xs was broken into.

According to the report from CBS San Francisco, three “husky” men wearing hoodies stalked out a UPS truck parked near an Apple store in San Francisco on Wednesday morning.

The driver left the locked truck outside the Stonestown Galleria mall to make a delivery at a nearby Macy’s. While he was gone, the men broke into the vehicle and stole more than 300 iPhones X phones worth a total of $370,000.

A janitor took a photo of the men loading boxes into a white Dodge van. Police are asking the public for help to identify them. UPS and Apple are also working with authorities to track them down.

The iPhone X was released Friday.