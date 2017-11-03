Turns Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Never Actually Divorced Maria

Filed Under: Arnold Schwarzenegger, celebrity affair, Celebrity Divorce, celebrity marriage, former governor, Maria Shriver, Terminator, the governator
(Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

So, they’re been separated for about 6 years, ever since Maria found out about Arnold’s rendezvous with their housekeeper, which resulted in another little Schwarzenegger running around.

Back in 2011 when Maria Shriver found out about the affair, the couple filed for divorce. Their two children, Patrick and Christopher were both minors at the time. Now they’re both over 18, so custody battling isn’t a problem with the divorce. The problem seems to be with Arnold. Maria says that he’s not “taking the final steps” to end the marriage. Sources close to the no-prenup couple say that they’ve pretty much already determined how their property and $400 million fortune will be split up as well.

Arnold insists that hes not holding anything up, saying that he “wants the divorce to become final in a way that is both sensitive to Maria and their kids.”

Divorce is always messy, but 6 years?

When Mark asked about the marriage, Arnold responded with (we’re hoping) a joke, saying he was sleeping in the garage:

Source.

More from Mark S. Allen In The Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live