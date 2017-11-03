Tyrese Gibson Has Ended His Feud With The Rock After A ‘Heart To Heart’

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 01: Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (L) and recording artist/actor Tyrese Gibson attend Universal Pictures' "Furious 7" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 1, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

It’s time for everyone to relax.

After Instagram posts by actor-musician Tyrese Gibson bad mouthing his “Fast and Furious” co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for agreeing to do a spinoff movie to the racing/drama franchise, which led to the next “Fast” movie being delayed until a 2020 release.

Tyrese posted on Instagram Thursday that the feud is over.

Gibson revealed that his biggest issue with Johnson was that he was going through a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife over their 10-year-old daughter, and that he was “almost broke and swimming in legal fees.”

The delay of the next “Fast” movie will hurt him financially, which he relayed that to Johnson privately, according to his Wednesday Instagram post. However, Johnson still agreed to do the spinoff movie, which will team his Hobbs character with Jason Statham’s Shaw character.

So, it looks like the two can crack open a couple cold ones and relax.

