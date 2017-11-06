American Idol’s ABC Premiere Date Revealed

(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Macy's)

We went through a lot of back and forth when it came to the judges for the ABC reboot of “American Idol” and now that we have that all figured out, we have a date to look forward to.

Sunday March 11th, 2018 is the day the hit singing competition show will be back on our TV’s along with host Ryan Seacrest and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

I’m really looking forward to seeing the chemistry between these 3 and of course, I am obsessed with the audition portion of the show. My question is, will the show be on Sunday’s now? Twice a week or just once? Read more about the reboot HERE.

SOURCE: E! Online 

