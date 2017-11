This is a fun video, and might be a great conversation starter with your own children. 100 kids were asked what they “don’t understand about grown-ups,” and the answers are just as innocent and a little revealing about things we do around them, as innocent or salacious they may be.



“Why do they call them BABY!?”

Ask your own children if they’re of similar age to those in the video, and let us know what their response is.